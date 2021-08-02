Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Yesterday
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Diamcor gets TSX nod on warrant amendments
The company had said last June that it intended to reprice about 2,9 million of its outstanding warrants expiring on June 20, 2021, and about 1,8 million of its outstanding warrants expiring on August 29, 2021.
These warrants were issued under a private placement financing by the company completed in two tranches on June 20, 2018, and August 29, 2018, respectively, each with an original exercise price of $0.60.
The company intended to amend the warrants to have an exercise price of $0.30 per warrant and to be extended for up to a year from the current applicable expiry date.
Diamcor Mining is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished