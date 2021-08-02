Diamcor gets TSX nod on warrant amendments

Diamcor Mining has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on the repricing of its outstanding warrants.

The company had said last June that it intended to reprice about 2,9 million of its outstanding warrants expiring on June 20, 2021, and about 1,8 million of its outstanding warrants expiring on August 29, 2021.

These warrants were issued under a private placement financing by the company completed in two tranches on June 20, 2018, and August 29, 2018, respectively, each with an original exercise price of $0.60.

The company intended to amend the warrants to have an exercise price of $0.30 per warrant and to be extended for up to a year from the current applicable expiry date.

Diamcor Mining is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





