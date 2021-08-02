Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Titan’s jewelry sales up 74.5% registering net profit of $9.17mn in Q1
The jump in revenue for the quarter came despite a sharp decline in income from bullion sales to $63.73 mn as against $90.34 mn in the year-ago quarter. The jewellery division is gaining good traction in new customers and its mix in total buyers has reached the prepandemic levels. The company’s jewelry segment recorded sales of $370.82 mn as compared to $177.67 mn same period last year. The division’s earnings before interest and tax in the quarter came in at $31.11 mn in the quarter as against $8.11 mn of loss in the year-ago quarter as the company was better prepared for lockdowns in the second wave.
On the operating front, the company reported an operating profit of $21.65 mn for the quarter ended June as against an operating loss of $36.98 mn a year ago. “While we started the quarter with strong business momentum, the second wave of the pandemic severely disrupted it and we quickly shifted our priorities to health and safety of our employees, business associates, and customers,” said Managing Director CK Venkataraman.
