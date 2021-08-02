Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Today
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
PWC reviews interim financial statements of ALROSA
In the first half of 2021, the company's profit from sales reached 57,603,984,000 rubles against 12 329 130 000 rubles in the first six months of 2020.
The clarification statement to the reporting data said that the restrictions imposed around the world to combat the COVID-19 new coronavirus infection led to a drop in demand for diamonds and diamond jewelry and minimized trade in rough and polished diamonds at all global platforms in April, May, and June; their influence continued in July, with a partial market recovery in August, and a transition to regular sales starting from September until the end of 2020. Regular sales continued in the first half of 2021, which allowed the company to repay part of the loans raised during the lockdown ahead of schedule.
The statement also said that future economic downturns or continuing uncertainty about future market conditions may negatively affect demand and prices for diamonds, and any sustained decline in the market price or consumer demand for diamonds would have a significant negative impact on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The Group's management is taking the necessary measures to ensure the sustainability of operations. However, the future impact of the current economic environment is difficult to predict, and the management's current expectations and estimates may differ from actual results.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished