Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Sibanye-Stillwater’s earnings per share, headline earnings per share to rise 138%
The interim EPS and HEPS are projected to range from R8.35 (57 US cents) to R8.52 (59 US cents) during the period under consideration, compared with EPS of R3.51 (21 US cents) and HEPS of R3.50 (21 US cents), a year earlier.
Sibanye said it delivered a solid operating performance for the six months ended 30 June 2021, which underpinned the strong financial performance, ensuring leverage to higher precious metal prices and offsetting the impact of the 13% stronger rand against the US dollar.
Its 4E PGM production from the SA PGM operations of 928,992 4Eoz was 41% higher than for the comparative period in 2020, it said.
Mined underground 4E PGM production rose 43% year-on-year, to 817,369 4Eoz, with 4E PGM production from surface 34% higher at 76,796 4Eoz and third-party purchase of concentrate treated at the Marikana smelting and refining operations, increasing by 29% to 34,827 4Eoz.
It said mined 2E PGM production from the US PGM operations of 298,301 2Eoz (H1 2020: 297,740 2Eoz) was flat year-on-year due to a 21-day safety-related work stoppage in June 2021, which reduced production by approximately 20,000 2Eoz. Recycling increased marginally to 402,872 3Eoz.
Production at the SA gold operations (including DRDGOLD) increased by 29% to 16,138 kg (518,848 oz) compared with the first half of 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished