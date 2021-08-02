Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Northam Platinum concludes takeover of Zambezi scheme
The Zambezi Scheme includes the Kariba HPP complex and any new dams, reservoirs and installations that may be constructed or installed on the Zambezi River with the consent of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which operates this hydroelectric complex by decision of the Zambia and Zimbabwe parliaments.
Company chief executive Paul Dunne said Northam’s acquisition of the remaining Zambezi Preference Shares will have a positive impact on earnings a share and represents the final step in Northam’s Zambezi Preference Share acquisition strategy, which is a key element of their broader strategy to return value to shareholders.
“We are excited to have achieved this significant milestone and look forward to implementing the remainder of the transaction steps to finalise a very significant share buyback,” he said.
The platinum group metals miner received approval for the merger from shareholders on July 20.
The transaction was implemented by way of the Zambezi scheme and the subsequent delisting of shares from the main board of the JSE.
Northam had also proposed a 15-year extension of the BEE transaction, including Northam Holdings’ proposed acquisition of all of the Northam shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), in exchange for the Northam scheme consideration.
The proposed Extended BEE Transaction will restore ownership by historically disadvantaged persons in Northam to up to 26.5% (net of treasury shares), with an emphasis on participation by Northam group employees and host and affected communities.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished