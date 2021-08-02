Governor of Kostroma Province in Russia suspects jewelers of cheating

The governor of Russia’s Kostroma Province, Sergey Sitnikov instructed the local tax service to audit large jewelry companies.

He has doubts regarding the statistics showing the number of employees at jewelry factories in comparison with jewelry production.

In January-May 2019, 7,365 people worked in the jewelry industry of the Kostroma Province (excluding individual entrepreneurs). In the same period of 2021, their number decreased by 1 638 craftsmen reaching 5,727 people, as the REGNUM news agency was told by the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Kostroma.

In January-June 2019, jewelry shipments from this province amounted to 11.7 billion rubles, and in the first six months of 2020 this number fell to 9.3 billion rubles, but in 2021 it surpassed the pre-COVID-pandemic indicators shooting up to 15.2 billion rubles. This means that the number of employees at jewelry enterprises decreased, but the volume of production in this industry exceeded the indicators of 2020.

"It seems that people have returned to their enterprises, but they work without employment registration. Take a close look at who was retrenched and where these people are today. Please work on this issue in team with the tax service and the pension fund. It is necessary to understand exactly what is going on," Sitnikov told the local government officials.

It is not yet specified in what terms the auditing will be carried out at the jewelry enterprises.

The jewelry industry provides about 18% of revenues to the budget of the Kostroma Province, which produces more than 60% of Russia’s jewelry, REGNUM said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





