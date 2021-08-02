Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Governor of Kostroma Province in Russia suspects jewelers of cheating
He has doubts regarding the statistics showing the number of employees at jewelry factories in comparison with jewelry production.
In January-May 2019, 7,365 people worked in the jewelry industry of the Kostroma Province (excluding individual entrepreneurs). In the same period of 2021, their number decreased by 1 638 craftsmen reaching 5,727 people, as the REGNUM news agency was told by the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Kostroma.
In January-June 2019, jewelry shipments from this province amounted to 11.7 billion rubles, and in the first six months of 2020 this number fell to 9.3 billion rubles, but in 2021 it surpassed the pre-COVID-pandemic indicators shooting up to 15.2 billion rubles. This means that the number of employees at jewelry enterprises decreased, but the volume of production in this industry exceeded the indicators of 2020.
"It seems that people have returned to their enterprises, but they work without employment registration. Take a close look at who was retrenched and where these people are today. Please work on this issue in team with the tax service and the pension fund. It is necessary to understand exactly what is going on," Sitnikov told the local government officials.
It is not yet specified in what terms the auditing will be carried out at the jewelry enterprises.
The jewelry industry provides about 18% of revenues to the budget of the Kostroma Province, which produces more than 60% of Russia’s jewelry, REGNUM said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished