Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced 2Q and 1H 2021 Results
In Q2 2021, 718,549 carats were sold at an average value of $90 per carat (US$73 per carat) for total proceeds of $64.7 million (US$52.6 million) in comparison to 602,773 carats sold at an average value of $90 per carat (US$71 per carat) for total proceeds of $54.2 million (US$42.7 million) in Q1 2021.
During H1 2021, 1,321,317 carats were sold at an average value of $90 per carat (US$72 per carat) for total proceeds of $119.0 million (US$95.3 million) in comparison to 1,416,677 carats sold at an average value of $70 per carat (US$52 per carat) for total proceeds of $99.5 million (US$74.2 million) in H1 2020.
Net income for half year 2021 at June 30, 2021 was $29.8 million or $0.14 earnings per share (2020: net loss $67.7 million or $0.32 loss per share).
The positive market environment which began at the start of the year continued through the second quarter. The global economy began to recover as many countries started to lift COVID-19 restrictions. This positive trend is expected to continue through the second half of 2021 as consumer confidence and spending levels continue to recover. Reinforcing this expectation is the fact that the US and China continue to promote consumer spending as part of their post-COVID-19 recovery plans, and major producers continue to adopt a price over volume approach to release of rough goods, supporting the industry's recovery, Mountain Province notes.
