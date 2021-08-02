Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
PGMs miner Royal Bafokeng lifts H1 headline earnings per share by 446.3%
The company reported headline earnings per share of 1 831.9 cents compared to 335.3 cents, a year earlier.
The PGM market continued to be characterised by buoyant dollar basket prices, mildly tempered by the rand’s strength, yielding a record rand basket pricing environment and strong operating cash flows.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 163.4% from R2 087.8 million to R5 499.1 million, with EBITDA margin increasing to 57.4% from 45.3% in the previous comparative period.
RBPlat’s revenue for the six months rose 108.1% to R9 584.3 million, supported by strong PGM basket prices.
“Although our first-half production was restricted by the slow restart of operations resulting from the Covid-19 second wave and other operational challenges, we increased PGM production by 24.3% to 215.7koz of 4E,” the company said.
Platinum contributed 22.2% to the revenue from RBPlat’s operations in the reporting period, while palladium and rhodium contributed 65.9%.
The basket price per 4E ounce increased by 50.1% to R42 600.4 from R28 388.8, a year earlier mainly driven by an increase in palladium and rhodium prices.
“This was offset by a stronger rand with the average exchange rate received for the period at R14.01 per US dollar, compared to R17.53 per US dollar in the previous comparative period,” the company said.
Production for the full year is expected to be between 4.6Mt and 4.75Mt at a 4E built-up head grade of between 3.90g/t and 3.93g/t.
4E ounce production is expected to be between 475koz and 485koz 4E metals for the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished