Namibia deliberates direct export of diamonds and semi-precious stones to India

Namibia is exploring the options of exporting diamonds and semi-precious stones directly to India rather than exporting through other countries according to a senior official of the Namibian government as per a report in BusinessLine.

Addressing the India-Namibia Trade Summit organised by India-Namibia Trade Commission in Chennai-India on 3 Aug, Gabriel P Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Republic of Namibia said, “Currently, our diamond and semi-precious stones are exported through London to India, and we want to change that so that those commodities can be directly exported to India. And Namibia can source agriculture implements and machineries, Information Technology and many more goods from India.”

“India is among the top six trading partners for Namibia. India remains as an important strategic partner both as a market and as well as a source of FDI,” Sinimbo said

He also noted that many Indian companies have invested in Namibia in various businesses including diamond cutting and polishing as well as in retail.

“There is still a vast business opportunity in Namibia in the areas of agro-progressing, Pharmaceuticals, Food processing, solar energy, IT, Gems & Jewellery, Tertiary education and manufacturing sector,” he added.

In 2018-19, India-Namibia bilateral trade was $135.92 mn with India’s export valued at $82.37 mn while imports stood at $53.55 mn.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





