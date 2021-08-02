Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Namibia deliberates direct export of diamonds and semi-precious stones to India
Addressing the India-Namibia Trade Summit organised by India-Namibia Trade Commission in Chennai-India on 3 Aug, Gabriel P Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Republic of Namibia said, “Currently, our diamond and semi-precious stones are exported through London to India, and we want to change that so that those commodities can be directly exported to India. And Namibia can source agriculture implements and machineries, Information Technology and many more goods from India.”
“India is among the top six trading partners for Namibia. India remains as an important strategic partner both as a market and as well as a source of FDI,” Sinimbo said
He also noted that many Indian companies have invested in Namibia in various businesses including diamond cutting and polishing as well as in retail.
“There is still a vast business opportunity in Namibia in the areas of agro-progressing, Pharmaceuticals, Food processing, solar energy, IT, Gems & Jewellery, Tertiary education and manufacturing sector,” he added.
In 2018-19, India-Namibia bilateral trade was $135.92 mn with India’s export valued at $82.37 mn while imports stood at $53.55 mn.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished