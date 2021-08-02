Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Gokhran to hold another diamond auction on September 7, 2021
At its fifth auction, Gokhran sold 1.018 million carats of diamonds netting $139.2 million (22% more than the starting price). About 70% of the rough put up for auction were bought by ALROSA acting at the request of its long-term customers.
The market is experiencing an acute shortage of rough diamonds required by manufacturers to fulfill the growing number of orders, while inventories in all segments of the system are at a minimum, the company explained.
Initially, Gokhran focused this year on sales within a budget limit of about $70 million (this amount includes potential sales of precious metals and diamonds, as well as other precious stones). But in July, Gokhran mentioned the possibility of selling a larger amount of previously accumulated diamonds to benefit from the recovery of global diamond demand after the pandemic.
Before that, Gokhran sold 1.202 million carats of diamonds garnering $67 million after four auctions.
According to VTB Capital, Gokhran’s large sales reaching $500 million or more may become an obstacle to further growth in diamond prices and create a risk of accumulated inventories for ALROSA. For more than 13 years, Gokhran has accumulated diamond stocks worth about $1.1 billion, which is equivalent to almost 60% of the total market deficit in 2021-2022.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished