ALROSA enters top-100 of Moody’s ESG Solutions ranking

Today News

ALROSA was included in the top 100 of the annual Best Emerging Market Performers Ranking, which was prepared by V.E. (Vigeo Eiris), an international agency, part of Moody's ESG Solutions.

The companies in the ranking are the best-performing companies from Emerging markets in a best-in-class approach. There are 843 companies from 36 sectors, and three of them, including ALROSA, are from Russia.

“ALROSA is committed to environmental, social, and governance matters, and therefore we are glad that our ESG initiatives are valued by a reputable international agency. Moreover, we are proud that ALROSA is one of the three Russian companies present in the ranking. Our company continues to improve its sustainability system. This year we have reached a new level and taken several important steps in this area, including the setting of long-term goals and the establishment of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee with the participation of international experts,” commented Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





