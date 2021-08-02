Sudan boosts H1 gold output as smuggling reduced

Today News

Sudan’s official gold output rose to 30.3 tonnes in the first half of 2021, compared with 15.6 tonnes in the same period, a year earlier as authorities reduced the illicit cross-border trade.

Bloomberg quoted Sudanese Mineral Resources head of planning and research Al-Sadig Al-Haj as saying that the North African country earned about 38.2 billion pounds ($86 million) from gold between January and the end of June 2021.

He said Sudan is targeting 104 billion pounds from a total of 100 tonnes by the end of the year.

Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said last June that Sudan was trying to attract private investment to the industry dominated by informal mining.

The government had been earning a relatively small proportion of total gold output due to smuggling.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





