Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Yesterday
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Gemfields boosts H1 emerald output
It also produced 2.05-million carats of rubies at its Montepuez ruby mine, in Mozambique.
The increase in output was despite Kagem’s closure between January and February as operations only resumed in March 2021 following the suspension of mining operations in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Gemfields said its group’s cash and cash equivalents were $67.3 million as of 30 June 2021, with $38.6 million of outstanding debt with ABSA and Banco Comercial E De Investimentos, resulting in a net cash position of $28.7 million.
The net cash position excludes the outstanding balance of auction receivables of $6.6 million.
It said year-to-date emerald auction revenue was 31.4 million, while the ruby auction revenue was $58.9 million, bringing the total revenue for both minerals to $90.3 million.
Total Kagem emerald auction revenue in 2020 was $22.4 million, while no ruby auctions were conducted last year.
