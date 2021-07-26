Angola produces 3.1 mln ct in first four months of 2021 – report

Angola produced 3.1 million carats of diamonds in the first four months of 2021, according to media reports citing a government official.

The country produced 5.3 million carats of diamonds during the same period last year.

Xinhua quoted mineral resources director of planning and statistics Alexandre Garrett as saying that the output was ‘reasonable’ given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Luanda would continue to support diamond miners to boost production.

Angola is targeting an output of 9.1 million carats by 2022.

The country produced about 8 million carats last year down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





