Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Yesterday
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
FCRF: Q2 FCDI is a positive trajectory for all fancy colour diamonds
Prices of fancy colour diamonds across the board increased by 0.2% during Q2 2021. Blues by 0.4% and Pinks by 0.3% led the increase, while Yellows rose by 0.1%, as opposed to the slight decrease in the previous quarter. The price rise follows a 0.3% overall price increase in Q1 2021.
Pink diamond prices rose by 0.3% in Q2, mainly due to an increase of 0.6% in the fancy grade category, with 2 and 3 carat Fancy Pinks rising by 1.6% and 2%, respectively. The 1-carat Fancy Pinks were the highest climbers in the Pink category by 2.2%, while 10-carat Fancy Pinks showed a downturn in price, decreasing by -1.1%.
Blue diamond prices presented an overall increase of 0.4%, following an appreciation of 0.8% in the Fancy grade category. The 1.5 and 2 carat Blues, in all saturations, showed the highest increase of 1.3%, with Fancy Blue 1.5 carats rising by 1.7% and Fancy Intense Blue 1.5 carats rising by 2.2%. Meanwhile, 3 and 5 carats in all saturation levels slightly declined by -0.2% and -0.1%, respectively.
Yellow diamonds remained stable in Q2, with an increase of 0.1%. Most segments performed better in Q2 compared to Q1. The most increase was in 5-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow (+1.3%). Fancy Vivid Yellow in the 10-carat category was a close second highest climber by 0.9%, while 10-carat Fancy Yellow presented a drop of -2.1%.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished