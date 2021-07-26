FCRF: Q2 FCDI is a positive trajectory for all fancy colour diamonds

Today News

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of Q2 2021, indicating that the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) is a positive trajectory for all fancy colour diamonds.

Prices of fancy colour diamonds across the board increased by 0.2% during Q2 2021. Blues by 0.4% and Pinks by 0.3% led the increase, while Yellows rose by 0.1%, as opposed to the slight decrease in the previous quarter. The price rise follows a 0.3% overall price increase in Q1 2021.

Pink diamond prices rose by 0.3% in Q2, mainly due to an increase of 0.6% in the fancy grade category, with 2 and 3 carat Fancy Pinks rising by 1.6% and 2%, respectively. The 1-carat Fancy Pinks were the highest climbers in the Pink category by 2.2%, while 10-carat Fancy Pinks showed a downturn in price, decreasing by -1.1%.

Blue diamond prices presented an overall increase of 0.4%, following an appreciation of 0.8% in the Fancy grade category. The 1.5 and 2 carat Blues, in all saturations, showed the highest increase of 1.3%, with Fancy Blue 1.5 carats rising by 1.7% and Fancy Intense Blue 1.5 carats rising by 2.2%. Meanwhile, 3 and 5 carats in all saturation levels slightly declined by -0.2% and -0.1%, respectively.

Yellow diamonds remained stable in Q2, with an increase of 0.1%. Most segments performed better in Q2 compared to Q1. The most increase was in 5-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow (+1.3%). Fancy Vivid Yellow in the 10-carat category was a close second highest climber by 0.9%, while 10-carat Fancy Yellow presented a drop of -2.1%.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





