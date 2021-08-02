Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Lucara recovers 393 ct white gem diamond at Botswana mine
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana.
The diamond miner said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
During the same production month a 156.2-carat top white gem-quality diamond was also recovered from the processing of M/PK(S) material, said Lucapa.
“This recent recovery continues to demonstrate the strong and consistent resource performance of the South Lobe,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“The 393 carat and 156-carat diamonds add to the collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021, as Lucara looks to ramp up construction activities for the proposed underground expansion at Karowe."
The 393-carat diamond is the 7th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem-quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021.
