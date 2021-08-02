Lucara recovers 393 ct white gem diamond at Botswana mine

Image credit: Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana.The diamond miner said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.During the same production month a 156.2-carat top white gem-quality diamond was also recovered from the processing of M/PK(S) material, said Lucapa.“This recent recovery continues to demonstrate the strong and consistent resource performance of the South Lobe,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“The 393 carat and 156-carat diamonds add to the collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021, as Lucara looks to ramp up construction activities for the proposed underground expansion at Karowe."The 393-carat diamond is the 7th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem-quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021.