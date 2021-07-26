Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Yesterday
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Geologists started mining diamond-bearing ore at the Popigai deposit in Russia
The estimated resources of the diamond deposit in the Arctic zone of the Krasnoyarsk Territory formed as a result of the fall of an asteroid or comet about 35 million years ago are measured in trillions of carats. The booked reserves are 330 billion carats, which is ten times higher than the total world volume of ordinary diamonds.
The "explosive origin", because of which they are also called impact diamonds, has led to many unique characteristics. They are of little interest to jewelers, since usually their size does not exceed one millimeter, but they are very promising for use in the industry. Impact diamonds are harder, have better abrasive properties, withstand temperatures hundreds of degrees higher, and have much higher wear resistance than ordinary diamonds.
Russian scientists are planning to build a small experimental processing plant at Popigai and process several tens of tons of ore on it.
Due to the remoteness of the field, the work is quite expensive. Nevertheless, although slowly, the process is progressing and this summer another expedition of geologists from Novosibirsk is working on the Popigai astrobleme. Its task is to extract and export several tons of ore to the "mainland" to work out new beneficiation methods here.
Successful results will become an additional argument for potential investors (the largest Russian corporations have also become interested in the field) and will accelerate the implementation of the project in the Arctic zone of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, ksonline.ru says.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished