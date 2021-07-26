Grib Diamonds sells a violet diamond for over $ 100,000 per carat

Last Thursday, Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD Diamonds, sold a 7-carat violet diamond of Russian origin at a record price of more than $ 100,000 per carat.

The transaction was closed at an auction in Antwerp, where Grib Diamonds raised $ 65 million for rough diamonds, which came mainly from the Grib Mine in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia developed by AGD Diamonds, as well as from Angola, but in smaller quantities.

The total volume of diamond goods offered at the auction reached 650,000 carats. The trader noted the continuous high demand for rough diamonds registered during the bidding. According to the Grib Diamonds website, the next auction will take place on September 23, 2021, while the viewing of goods preceding it is scheduled for September 10, 2021.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





