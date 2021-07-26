Exclusive
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
Grib Diamonds sells a violet diamond for over $ 100,000 per carat
The transaction was closed at an auction in Antwerp, where Grib Diamonds raised $ 65 million for rough diamonds, which came mainly from the Grib Mine in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia developed by AGD Diamonds, as well as from Angola, but in smaller quantities.
The total volume of diamond goods offered at the auction reached 650,000 carats. The trader noted the continuous high demand for rough diamonds registered during the bidding. According to the Grib Diamonds website, the next auction will take place on September 23, 2021, while the viewing of goods preceding it is scheduled for September 10, 2021.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished