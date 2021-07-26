Angola seeks to grow diamond cutting volume

Today News

Angola is planning to boost its diamond cutting capacity, said the executive secretary of the National Kimberley Process Commission, Estanislau Buio.

The current four cutting factories in Angola are struggling to utilize the 20% production allocated under the Code of Policy for Commercialisation of Diamonds.

"As long as there is not enough cutting capacity in the country, we still have to export the rough diamond," he was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

Angola cuts less than five per cent of the diamonds it produces due to the lack of enough local diamond cutting factories.

He said the country is building the Saurimo Diamond Development Pole located in the Lunda Sul province to grow the cutting capacity and increase the value of Angolan diamonds.

The diamond development hub, which will incorporate cutting factories, offices and training centres is expected to open this year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



