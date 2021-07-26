Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Angola seeks to grow diamond cutting volume
The current four cutting factories in Angola are struggling to utilize the 20% production allocated under the Code of Policy for Commercialisation of Diamonds.
"As long as there is not enough cutting capacity in the country, we still have to export the rough diamond," he was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
Angola cuts less than five per cent of the diamonds it produces due to the lack of enough local diamond cutting factories.
He said the country is building the Saurimo Diamond Development Pole located in the Lunda Sul province to grow the cutting capacity and increase the value of Angolan diamonds.
The diamond development hub, which will incorporate cutting factories, offices and training centres is expected to open this year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished