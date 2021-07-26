De Beers boosts first-half output

De Beers produced 15.4 million carats during the first half of 2021, which was an increase of 37% compared to the corresponding period in 2020, according to Anglo American.

The diamond group produced 25 million carats last year.

It is projected to produce between 30 million and 33 million carats this year.

Data released by Anglo in its interim report shows that De Beers sold 19.2 million carats during the first half.

The diversified mining group said De Beers’ underlying EBITDA was $610 million in the first half, while its unit cost was $59 per carat compared to $57 per carat, a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



