Antwerp opens its own diamond cutting training center

The diamond company HB Antwerp will soon open its own training center for diamond and jewelry experts in Antwerp, the VRT TV channel reported.

Three times a year, the HB Academy will recruit for a 12-week course eight future cutters, who are guaranteed employment in HB Antwerp.

The company will also introduce a course for future "diamond planners", which is designed to train employees of diamond companies on how to analyze and cut rough stones in the most efficient way.

In one and a half years of its existence, HB Antwerp has turned into a large company with 85 employees and whose revenue in 2020 amounted to $120 million.

The company fully manages the supply and production process - from rough diamond to loose diamond.

"Training in working with diamonds has a long tradition in Antwerp, but it is in danger of disappearing. HB Antwerp offers an excellent opportunity for professional training and retraining," said Bart De Wever, the Mayor of Antwerp.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



