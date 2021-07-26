Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
05 july 2021
Petra unearths 342.92 ct white diamond at Cullinan
Image credit: Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds has recovered a 342.92 carat Type IIa white diamond of exceptional quality in terms of both its colour and clarity at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa.
The diamond, it said, is likely to be sold through the company’s upcoming tender in September.
The Cullinan mine is renowned as a source of large, high-quality gem diamonds, including Type II stones.
Petra recovered an exceptional 299.3 carat Type IIa white gem-quality diamond d at the mine in January 2021 and it was sold for $12.18 million in March.
The mine also produced an exceptional 39.34 carat Type IIb blue gem-quality diamond last April and it was sold for $40.2 million in July, making it the highest price Petra has received for a single stone.
