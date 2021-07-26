Petra unearths 342.92 ct white diamond at Cullinan

Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds has recovered a 342.92 carat Type IIa white diamond of exceptional quality in terms of both its colour and clarity at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa.The diamond, it said, is likely to be sold through the company’s upcoming tender in September.The Cullinan mine is renowned as a source of large, high-quality gem diamonds, including Type II stones.Petra recovered an exceptional 299.3 carat Type IIa white gem-quality diamond d at the mine in January 2021 and it was sold for $12.18 million in March.The mine also produced an exceptional 39.34 carat Type IIb blue gem-quality diamond last April and it was sold for $40.2 million in July, making it the highest price Petra has received for a single stone.