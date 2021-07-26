De Beers earns $510mln from sixth rough diamond sales as demand continues

De Beers has raked in $510 million from its sixth sales cycle of 2021 compared to $116 million, a year earlier, according to Anglo American.

The diamond company sold $477 million during the fifth sales cycle of 2021.

“Our sixth sales cycle of the year has seen the continuation of good demand for rough diamonds, driven by strong demand for diamond jewellery in the key US and China consumer markets,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“With the ongoing strength in consumer sales of diamond jewellery, the outlook remains positive for the second half of the year, subject to the risks that the pandemic continues to present across the globe.”

De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the sixth sales cycle, with the sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.



