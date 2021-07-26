Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong scheduled for September
This year’s fair officially marks JGW’s transformation into an omnichannel marketplace for the jewellery community with the physical show returning to the city from 17 – 20 September following a one-edition hiatus.
Complementing the physical event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is JGW Virtual, a digital sourcing platform exclusively for trade buyers, which will run from 13 – 30 September.
The virtual show will enable trade participants to either prepare for JGW’s live days if they were already in Hong Kong or do business remotely with their shortlisted suppliers from anywhere in the world.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished