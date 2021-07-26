Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong scheduled for September

The Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) Fair is anticipated to give a positive energy boost to the jewellery industry as it combines the power of physical events with the global connectivity of a digital platform.

This year’s fair officially marks JGW’s transformation into an omnichannel marketplace for the jewellery community with the physical show returning to the city from 17 – 20 September following a one-edition hiatus.

Complementing the physical event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is JGW Virtual, a digital sourcing platform exclusively for trade buyers, which will run from 13 – 30 September.

The virtual show will enable trade participants to either prepare for JGW’s live days if they were already in Hong Kong or do business remotely with their shortlisted suppliers from anywhere in the world.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





