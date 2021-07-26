Hong Kong’s jewellery exports increase 39.1% in H1

According to the latest government data, Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery products registered an increase of 39.1 per cent for the first- half of 2021 y-o-y, still below export revenues recorded in the year 2019.

The shipments of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares rose 44.1 per cent in June compared to last year, according to the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong. However, when compared to pre-Covid 2019, June’s export figures show a decline of 2.46 per cent and first-half exports were down 14.7 per cent.

Hong Kong’s overall exports during the first six months of 2021, increased by 30 per cent. The value of merchandise exports continued to grow strongly in June over a year earlier. Exports to mainland China, the US and the EU all accelerated in growth, while those to other Asian markets also expanded by varying degrees.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





