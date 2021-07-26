Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports increase 39.1% in H1
The shipments of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares rose 44.1 per cent in June compared to last year, according to the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong. However, when compared to pre-Covid 2019, June’s export figures show a decline of 2.46 per cent and first-half exports were down 14.7 per cent.
Hong Kong’s overall exports during the first six months of 2021, increased by 30 per cent. The value of merchandise exports continued to grow strongly in June over a year earlier. Exports to mainland China, the US and the EU all accelerated in growth, while those to other Asian markets also expanded by varying degrees.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished