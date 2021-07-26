Switching to synthetic gems could harm the very communities consumers worry about

Switching en masse to lab-made gems may have environmental upsides, and relieve companies of reputational risks. But it could could harm the very communities consumers worry about, theguardian.com writes.

But mining is a crucial source of income, development, funds for education. “If you start to grow diamonds in a lab, you’re not only taking away a job, but you’re also closing down communities and closing down countries. How will (miners) survive, how will they sustain themselves, their livelihoods, their families?” says Urica Primus from a mining family in Guyana, оne of the poorest countries in South America.

The claim lab-made gems are more environmentally sustainable is complex. A report commissioned by the mined diamond sector concluded mined produced less CO2 than synthetic – but failed to include the full impact of creating a mine, theguardian.com writes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



