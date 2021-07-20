Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Yesterday
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Warwick University & Element Six to develop supply chain for diamond-enabled technologies
The funding will be used by the university in its work with Element Six, a De Beers Group company, to develop and establish a supply chain for the next generation of diamond-enabled technologies, which will include the thermal management of semiconductors in high powered communications, enabling all of the high demand 5G and video streaming; quantum sensing for navigation, medical diagnosis including heart disease, Alzheimer’s and spintronics research; quantum information processing; and electrolysis to clean industrial wastewater.
Element Six, a leader in the development of synthetic diamond for new industrial uses and its partnership with Warwick aims to build on the UK’s leading position and role in diamond growth. The Prosperity Partnership, funded by UKRI, builds on an existing partnership between the two which is currently working to develop highly sensitive, fibre optic linked diamond quantum sensors for medical and industrial applications.
This new project will position the UK as a major player in the distribution of innovative technologies for businesses and researchers around the world.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished