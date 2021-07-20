Warwick University & Element Six to develop supply chain for diamond-enabled technologies

Warwick University has announced that it has received £5.2 mn in funding under one of the UK government’s Prosperity Partnerships as per a media report.

The funding will be used by the university in its work with Element Six, a De Beers Group company, to develop and establish a supply chain for the next generation of diamond-enabled technologies, which will include the thermal management of semiconductors in high powered communications, enabling all of the high demand 5G and video streaming; quantum sensing for navigation, medical diagnosis including heart disease, Alzheimer’s and spintronics research; quantum information processing; and electrolysis to clean industrial wastewater.

Element Six, a leader in the development of synthetic diamond for new industrial uses and its partnership with Warwick aims to build on the UK’s leading position and role in diamond growth. The Prosperity Partnership, funded by UKRI, builds on an existing partnership between the two which is currently working to develop highly sensitive, fibre optic linked diamond quantum sensors for medical and industrial applications.

This new project will position the UK as a major player in the distribution of innovative technologies for businesses and researchers around the world.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





