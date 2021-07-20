Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Yesterday
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Russia’s Gokhran sold 70% of rough diamonds put up for auction to ALROSA
The decision to hold such an auction was made by the Government of the Russian Federation to better balance the market, the company said in its statement.
“Given a physical lack of diamonds in the market and mindful of all the pandemic-related challenges and restrictions, ALROSA elected to give comfort to members of ALROSA ALLIANCE, its long-term trusted customers, by purchasing the auctioned Gokhran diamonds as they asked. Still, even with this step we will be able to satisfy only some of the demand at the upcoming session. The government takes a very responsible approach to selling diamonds from Gokhran and only offers them against real demand. These diamonds are what the market needs right now, and they will soon move on to the cutting and polishing stage, which we believe will somewhat contribute to balance the market. I would also like to mention Gokhran's role in making this auction possible. Despite the tight schedule, they managed to do everything smoothly and without delay,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
ALROSA ALLIANCE brings together the company’s long-term customers and those who are likely to become ones as they adhere to responsible business principles and have a proven track record as responsible buyers of rough diamonds. Traditionally, long-term contracts have accounted for about 70% of ALROSA’s diamond sales.
Gokhran operates under the Ministry of Finance as a fund that includes precious metals and stones, as well as items made from them. As part of its activities, Gokhran buys and sells valuables, such as rough diamonds produced in Russia.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished