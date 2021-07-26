Zimplats to generate own power

Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe is planning to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 MW to supply energy to its operations.

Reuters quoted the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority as saying that Zimplats applied to build a 105 MW plant at Ngezi, southwest of Harare, where it has mines and two concentrators, and 85 MW at nearby Selous where there is a smelter and concentrator.

Zimplats currently imports its power from Mozambique's Hydro Cahora Bassa.

Zimbabwe had been experiencing power shortages that also affected the mining sector.

Zimplats is a significant producer of PGMs, exploiting the ore bodies located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.

It operates four underground mines which supply ore to three concentrator modules (two at Ngezi and the third one at Selous).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



