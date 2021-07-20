Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Yesterday
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Anglo records EBITDA of R63 bln in H1
It said the mining EBITDA margin was 71% from 44%, a year earlier driven by higher prices for its commodities and steady sales volume performance.
The company’s balance sheet was strong, with net cash of R57.6 billion, after paying H2 2020 dividends of R9.4 billion and R16.6 billion in taxes and royalties.
Net sales revenue increased by 155% to R107.5 billion from R42.2 billion, a year earlier, mainly driven by robust PGM prices, and higher production and sales.
The PGM dollar basket price increased by 47% to $2,884 per PGM ounce, attributable to a 34% increase in the platinum price and a 177% increase in the price of rhodium.
The stronger US dollar basket price, partially offset by a 12% strengthening of the rand against the US dollar, resulted in a 29% higher rand basket price of R41,400 per PGM ounce sold from the previous year’s R32,166.
Meanwhile, Anglo said platinum is likely to be in surplus in 2021 but will shift towards a deficit in the next few years, as substitution of palladium in gasoline catalysts will mean significant increases in automotive platinum demand.
“Palladium’s deficit, again substantial in 2021, will gradually shrink for the opposite reason,” it said. “Rhodium, which is likely to be near to balance in 2021, looks set to have a widening deficit as automotive demand improves.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished