Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Today
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
HKTDC twin jewellery events open in Hong Kong
The twin shows are the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), since the pandemic began and are being held in a hybrid format for the first time, with both physical and online exhibitions. The online show will run until 5 August to help global jewellers capture business opportunities as the pandemic continues.
The physical fairs have attracted close to 440 exhibitors and are open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time. Exhibitors are coming from Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Switzerland and the United States. Some of the overseas exhibitors are also joining the online exhibition. In addition to local trade buyers, the HKTDC has mobilised its 50 global offices to invite overseas buyers to take part in the fairs and conduct business deals via video conferencing
HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “The HKTDC twin jewellery shows provide a one-stop marketing and sourcing platform to showcase the latest and finest jewellery items as well as raw materials, helping Hong Kong to maintain its position as a trading and sourcing hub for this important sector. We are happy to see that the jewellery export and retail markets have been picking up, and we hope our fairs can assist industry players in navigating the current challenges.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished