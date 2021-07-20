HKTDC twin jewellery events open in Hong Kong

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, opened on 25 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run until 29 July.

The twin shows are the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), since the pandemic began and are being held in a hybrid format for the first time, with both physical and online exhibitions. The online show will run until 5 August to help global jewellers capture business opportunities as the pandemic continues.

The physical fairs have attracted close to 440 exhibitors and are open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time. Exhibitors are coming from Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Switzerland and the United States. Some of the overseas exhibitors are also joining the online exhibition. In addition to local trade buyers, the HKTDC has mobilised its 50 global offices to invite overseas buyers to take part in the fairs and conduct business deals via video conferencing

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “The HKTDC twin jewellery shows provide a one-stop marketing and sourcing platform to showcase the latest and finest jewellery items as well as raw materials, helping Hong Kong to maintain its position as a trading and sourcing hub for this important sector. We are happy to see that the jewellery export and retail markets have been picking up, and we hope our fairs can assist industry players in navigating the current challenges.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





