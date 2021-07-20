IIJS Premiere 2021 to be held in Bengaluru from 15 to 19 September

India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2021, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s (GJEPC) flagship trade show is being organised in physical form from September 15 to 19, 2021 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. BIEC has 5 exhibition halls with a total of 77,220 sq mt covered exhibition space and parking facility for about 6,000+ vehicles.

IIJS Premiere 2021 space application will start from 24th to 31st July 2021 and booth allotment will commence from 9th August to 14th August 2021.

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, “We are delighted to announce the 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021. Ensuring that all protocols are followed will be our top priority. We are looking forward to the show and hoping to meet the sourcing needs of buyers for the upcoming festive season. An event of this magnitude needs a great venue, so we are glad that BIEC stepped up to help us organise it. I would like to express my gratitude to the Central and Karnataka State government for offering all the support in organising the first physical show after the lockdown.”

Registrations for the show will be processed online. At the Show, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety. All attendees would be required to follow covid safely protocols as per the Karnataka Govt. norms. One dose vaccine Certificate is compulsory and RTPCR Report (48 hrs); and for double vaccinated attendees, RTPCR test is not required.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





