Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Yesterday
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
IIJS Premiere 2021 to be held in Bengaluru from 15 to 19 September
IIJS Premiere 2021 space application will start from 24th to 31st July 2021 and booth allotment will commence from 9th August to 14th August 2021.
GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, “We are delighted to announce the 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021. Ensuring that all protocols are followed will be our top priority. We are looking forward to the show and hoping to meet the sourcing needs of buyers for the upcoming festive season. An event of this magnitude needs a great venue, so we are glad that BIEC stepped up to help us organise it. I would like to express my gratitude to the Central and Karnataka State government for offering all the support in organising the first physical show after the lockdown.”
Registrations for the show will be processed online. At the Show, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety. All attendees would be required to follow covid safely protocols as per the Karnataka Govt. norms. One dose vaccine Certificate is compulsory and RTPCR Report (48 hrs); and for double vaccinated attendees, RTPCR test is not required.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished