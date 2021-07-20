Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Today
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Zim gold output improves following central bank intervention – report
The Herald newspaper reports that figures released by Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), a subsidiary of the central bank, which is the country's sole gold buyer, show that June’s production was 107% compared with 1,409 tonnes, a year earlier.
"On average, small-scale miners produced 1,7 tonnes of the 2,924 tonnes produced last month,” said Zimbabwe Miners Federation chief executive Wellington Takavarasha.
"The increase may be attributed to the incentives the Reserve Bank through FPR has put in place and also some improvement in the cash flow, thus, their (FPR) price was now commensurate with the international market price."
Zimbabwe produced 9,954 tonnes during the first six months of the year.
Of this, a total of 4,801 tonnes came from the small-scale miners while 5,153 tonnes were delivered by large-scale miners.
During the same period last year, small-scale miners delivered 6,049 tonnes while primary producers contributed 4,561 tonnes. Smuggling, however, remains a major setback with the most gold believed to be smuggled into neighbouring South Africa and Dubai.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished