Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
Petra reports 109 incidents of illegal incursions onto Williamson in three months
It said the incursions resulted in three illegal diggers suffering minor injuries and being provided with treatment at the Mwadui hospital and another local medical facility before being discharged.
“We believe the contracted security teams and Tanzanian police acted in accordance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights,” said Petra.
“There was some damage caused to police and contracted security provider vehicles in [five] of the incidents. A total of 18 arrests were made over this three-month period.”
The company said in addition to the local community projects, it is also continuing its engagement with communities around the mine to highlight the dangers of illegal mining, seeking to reduce illegal incursions onto the Williamson mine lease area.
“The Company will continue to monitor the effects of the actions taken to date and is committed to the programmes and initiatives detailed in its 12 May announcement,” said Petra.
The company settled, on a no admission of liability basis, about claims brought in London by the UK law firm Leigh Day, on behalf of several anonymous claimants.
The agreed total settlement figure included significant funds which Petra has committed to invest in restorative projects dedicated to providing long-term sustainable support to the communities living around the mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished