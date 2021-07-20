Petra reports 109 incidents of illegal incursions onto Williamson in three months

Today News

Petra Diamonds has reported 109 incidents of illegal incursions onto its 75%-owned Williamson mine, in Tanzania during the period from 1 April to the end of June 2021.

It said the incursions resulted in three illegal diggers suffering minor injuries and being provided with treatment at the Mwadui hospital and another local medical facility before being discharged.

“We believe the contracted security teams and Tanzanian police acted in accordance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights,” said Petra.

“There was some damage caused to police and contracted security provider vehicles in [five] of the incidents. A total of 18 arrests were made over this three-month period.”

The company said in addition to the local community projects, it is also continuing its engagement with communities around the mine to highlight the dangers of illegal mining, seeking to reduce illegal incursions onto the Williamson mine lease area.

“The Company will continue to monitor the effects of the actions taken to date and is committed to the programmes and initiatives detailed in its 12 May announcement,” said Petra.

The company settled, on a no admission of liability basis, about claims brought in London by the UK law firm Leigh Day, on behalf of several anonymous claimants.

The agreed total settlement figure included significant funds which Petra has committed to invest in restorative projects dedicated to providing long-term sustainable support to the communities living around the mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





