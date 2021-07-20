ALROSA structurally reduces emissions

Today News

As part of its investment programme, ALROSA has launched a project to convert its vehicles from gasoline and diesel to natural gas to cut greenhouse gas emissions and boost economic efficiency, the company's media communications service reported.

Back in 2015, the company began switching some of its vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG), one of the most cost-effective, eco-friendly and safe fuels available. As of today, about 300 vehicles in Mirny and Aikhal are fueled by natural gas. By 2024, the company plans to expand the project to other assets and convert an additional 166 vehicles in Udachny and Lensk to natural gas, bringing the share of vehicles running on this fuel to 37% of its fleet.

This project has allowed ALROSA to reduce fuel costs by about 2.6 times per 1 km using natural gas and cut greenhouse gas emissions in CO2 equivalent by 13% per 1 km on average across the fleet running on this fuel (compared with gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles).

By 2024, investments in the project will exceed RUB 650 million, according to the Company’s estimates.

“Under our 2021–2025 Sustainability Programme, we have undertaken to gradually and consistently reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and introduce climate risk management techniques over the next five years. If we want to achieve this goal, we need to carry out many projects and adopt modern technical and technological solutions. In this context, the transition from gasoline and diesel to natural gas is among our most important initiatives,” says Polina Anisimova, chief Ecologist at ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



