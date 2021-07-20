200 millionth milestone of AGD DIAMONDS JSC

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS said in a press release posted on its website that it excavated the 200 millionth cubic meter of rock mass on Wednesday from the quarry of the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia being developed by the company.The jubilee milestone was achieved in strict accordance with the production target of the Grib Mining and Processing Division. The previous milestone - 150 million cubic meters of rock mass - was achieved in September 2018.In June 2021, the concentration plant at the Grib Mining and Processing Division processed the 30-millionth ton of ore since the start of commercial diamond mining.