Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
Anglo boosts Q2 own mined PGMs production
It said production at Mogalakwena in South Africa rose by 11% to 308 300 ounces, reflecting higher throughput.
Production at Amandelbult, also in South Africa and the joint ventures leapt by 270% to 185 300 ounces and 112% to 107 800 ounces, respectively, as a result of the year-on-year recovery from Covid-19.
The diversified group said its sales volumes also increased by 162% to 1.43 million ounces, driven by higher refined production.
The first half of 2021 average realised basket price of $2,884 per PGM ounce, which reflects strong prices, particularly for rhodium and the minor metals, partly offset by higher-than-normal sales volumes of lower-priced ruthenium.
Anglo’s production guidance for platinum group metal concentrates is now tightened to 4.2-4.4 million ounces in 2021 from the previous 4.2-4.6 million ounces.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished