Anglo boosts Q2 own mined PGMs production

Today News

Anglo American says own mined production of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) increased by 65% in the second quarter of the year to 709,200 ounces, following a strong recovery from the Covid-19 lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020.

It said production at Mogalakwena in South Africa rose by 11% to 308 300 ounces, reflecting higher throughput.

Production at Amandelbult, also in South Africa and the joint ventures leapt by 270% to 185 300 ounces and 112% to 107 800 ounces, respectively, as a result of the year-on-year recovery from Covid-19.

The diversified group said its sales volumes also increased by 162% to 1.43 million ounces, driven by higher refined production.

The first half of 2021 average realised basket price of $2,884 per PGM ounce, which reflects strong prices, particularly for rhodium and the minor metals, partly offset by higher-than-normal sales volumes of lower-priced ruthenium.

Anglo’s production guidance for platinum group metal concentrates is now tightened to 4.2-4.4 million ounces in 2021 from the previous 4.2-4.6 million ounces.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





