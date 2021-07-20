Exclusive
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Today
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
RZM Murowa decamps from Sese school after three years of contentious diamond exploration
The Herald reports that it took a mediation committee consisting of the community representatives, RZM Murowa and government officials to end the acrimony.
"We have since constituted a mediation committee which has already held its first meeting resulting in Murowa agreeing to remove its camp from Danhamombe High School,” Chivi district development coordinator Innocent Matingwina was quoted as saying.
"Consultations between Murowa and council are already underway to help the miner get a new place to camp. The community is now very happy that the miner agreed to decamp from their school which was one of the main sticking issues in the dispute."
RZM Murowa and villagers in Sese had been at loggerheads as the latter accused the former of refusing to engage them to pursue a win-win scenario in the area.
The diamond company was accused of camping at Danhamombe High School arbitrarily, but it argued that it was permitted by authorities to conduct its activities at the school.
The villagers were also against drilling inside the boundaries of Danhamombe High School.
Murowa which owns a diamond mine in Zvishavane has about 200 claims in Sese and surrounding areas and is currently exploring to determine whether kimberlites in the area are diamondiferous.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished