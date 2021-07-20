RZM Murowa decamps from Sese school after three years of contentious diamond exploration

RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim has agreed to decamp from a school in the Sese area of Chivi where it explored for diamonds for three years, according to the state media.

The Herald reports that it took a mediation committee consisting of the community representatives, RZM Murowa and government officials to end the acrimony.

"We have since constituted a mediation committee which has already held its first meeting resulting in Murowa agreeing to remove its camp from Danhamombe High School,” Chivi district development coordinator Innocent Matingwina was quoted as saying.

"Consultations between Murowa and council are already underway to help the miner get a new place to camp. The community is now very happy that the miner agreed to decamp from their school which was one of the main sticking issues in the dispute."

RZM Murowa and villagers in Sese had been at loggerheads as the latter accused the former of refusing to engage them to pursue a win-win scenario in the area.

The diamond company was accused of camping at Danhamombe High School arbitrarily, but it argued that it was permitted by authorities to conduct its activities at the school.

The villagers were also against drilling inside the boundaries of Danhamombe High School.

Murowa which owns a diamond mine in Zvishavane has about 200 claims in Sese and surrounding areas and is currently exploring to determine whether kimberlites in the area are diamondiferous.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





