TAGS reports 100% sales during recent tender

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) presented their recent tender from 14 to 21 July, and the event was extended by one day in response to a high level of interest to view goods, as per a press release from the company.

According to TAGS, despite the ongoing complications related to travel, it welcomed over 100 companies from all the leading centers. Unfortunately, a small number of companies were led to cancel due to Israel imposing a quarantine restriction on travelers returning from UAE shortly before the start of the tender.

TAGS presented their regular productions from Southern Africa and Angola. A total of 43,300 carats with a value of more than $62mn was viewed over the week. Goods presented covered a full range of sizes in predominantly higher qualities, with many Single stones +10ct. Additionally, the company offered several exceptional Special stones, between 30-100cts, which were welcomed by specialist buyers from around the world.

Also, TAGS reports that the entire $62m was sold, giving it a new record level of sales in an individual event. Around 50% of attending companies were successful in their bidding. Demand across the whole range remained extremely strong and prices remained at the record levels achieved last month.

While thanking all their customers for maintaining their exceptional loyalty to the company, TAGS welcomes all its clients to their next event which will take place between 2 and 8 September 2021 in Dubai.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





