Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
TAGS reports 100% sales during recent tender
According to TAGS, despite the ongoing complications related to travel, it welcomed over 100 companies from all the leading centers. Unfortunately, a small number of companies were led to cancel due to Israel imposing a quarantine restriction on travelers returning from UAE shortly before the start of the tender.
TAGS presented their regular productions from Southern Africa and Angola. A total of 43,300 carats with a value of more than $62mn was viewed over the week. Goods presented covered a full range of sizes in predominantly higher qualities, with many Single stones +10ct. Additionally, the company offered several exceptional Special stones, between 30-100cts, which were welcomed by specialist buyers from around the world.
Also, TAGS reports that the entire $62m was sold, giving it a new record level of sales in an individual event. Around 50% of attending companies were successful in their bidding. Demand across the whole range remained extremely strong and prices remained at the record levels achieved last month.
While thanking all their customers for maintaining their exceptional loyalty to the company, TAGS welcomes all its clients to their next event which will take place between 2 and 8 September 2021 in Dubai.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished