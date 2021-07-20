Franco-Israeli diamond fraud network uncovered

The criminal police of France have stopped the activities of a Franco-Israeli network of scammers with investments in diamonds, capital.fr writes.

During the investigation, which began in 2017, it was found that a criminal group led from Israel specialized in creating Internet platforms offering virtual investments in diamonds.

A total of 27 people were brought to criminal responsibility, more than 1,200 victims of the actions of fraudsters were identified. The scale of the damage caused by them to individuals and legal entities is estimated at more than 30 million euros.

During the investigation, one of the accused was found to have more than 800 diamonds with a market value of up to one million euros under his bed in an apartment in Israel.

The found stones will be returned to the owners. As for the funds invested by the clients of the scammers, 4.5 million euros of cash and funds in bank accounts have been seized at the moment.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



