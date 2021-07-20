Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group announces DSS promotion till 10 August

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the largest trade body for the jewellery industry announced the campaign ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’ for Eid Al Adha and the summer season, as per a report in Khaleej Times.

A part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) shopping bonanza, the DGJG summer campaign will take place until August 10. The campaign collaborates with over 125 jewellery outlets across Dubai.

Commenting on the new initiative, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG said, “Gold and other jewellery is the ultimate choice for Eid gifting, and it is only befitting for us to offer an amazing value proposition for customers this season. The new campaign is in line with our efforts to achieve excellence in quality and services provided within the gold and jewellery industry and create an added value to the overall experience of Dubai residents and visitors during the summer season.”

Besides massive discounts of up to 50 per cent and zero making charges on select gold and precious jewellery collections, shoppers can also get gifts on the purchase of diamonds and precious jewellery. There will be a mega discount offer of up to 75 per cent discount on diamond and pearl Jewellery.

In addition, the ‘Shop & Win’ leg of the promotion will give shoppers a chance to spend a minimum of Dh500 and win Dh150,000 worth of gold vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating outlets.



