Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group announces DSS promotion till 10 August
A part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) shopping bonanza, the DGJG summer campaign will take place until August 10. The campaign collaborates with over 125 jewellery outlets across Dubai.
Commenting on the new initiative, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG said, “Gold and other jewellery is the ultimate choice for Eid gifting, and it is only befitting for us to offer an amazing value proposition for customers this season. The new campaign is in line with our efforts to achieve excellence in quality and services provided within the gold and jewellery industry and create an added value to the overall experience of Dubai residents and visitors during the summer season.”
Besides massive discounts of up to 50 per cent and zero making charges on select gold and precious jewellery collections, shoppers can also get gifts on the purchase of diamonds and precious jewellery. There will be a mega discount offer of up to 75 per cent discount on diamond and pearl Jewellery.
In addition, the ‘Shop & Win’ leg of the promotion will give shoppers a chance to spend a minimum of Dh500 and win Dh150,000 worth of gold vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating outlets.
