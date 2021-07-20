The third largest diamond in the world delivered to Antwerp for analysis and processing

Yesterday News

A rough diamond weighing 1,175 carats, extracted at the Karowe mine in Botswana, has been delivered to Antwerp for analysis and evaluation of its value, which is provisionally estimated at several tens of millions of euros.

The analysis of the stone will take four to six months, after which it will be cut into several separate stones that will be turned into diamonds, some of which will be used to create exclusive jewelry, the RTBF TV channel reported.

According to the representative of the Antwerp diamond laboratory HB Antwerp, the stone is at least 1.5 billion years old, and it has unique transparency.

The diamond does not yet have a name, it will be determined based on the results of a competition among the population in the area of the Karowe mine.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



