Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
Arnon Juwal is elected as Chairman of IDI
Arnon Juwal, a second-generation diamantaire, is a partner in S.Juwal & Co., which was founded over forty years ago by his father, and which conducts business throughout the world. In 2007, he was first elected to the Board of Directors of the Diamond Exchange Enterprises and continues to serve as a member of its board and chairs its Insurance and Taxation Committees. Juwal has also served as Vice President of the Israel Diamond Exchange and has chaired the Rough Diamond Committee.
Upon his election, Arnon Juwal said, “It is a great honor to serve as Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute, as well as a major responsibility. We are emerging from a very difficult time, and although the Israeli diamond industry has rebounded, there are still many issues that we must deal with. IDI is responsible for several functions that are essential to the success of the Israeli diamond industry. I hope that my expertise as a diamantaire will enable me to contribute to the success of IDI and I look forward to leading the institute in these crucial times.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished