Arnon Juwal is elected as Chairman of IDI

The Board of Directors of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) on 19 July 2021 elected Arnon Juwal as Chairman for a three-year term. Juwal replaces Yoram Dvash, who resigned from the position last week.Arnon Juwal, a second-generation diamantaire, is a partner in S.Juwal & Co., which was founded over forty years ago by his father, and which conducts business throughout the world. In 2007, he was first elected to the Board of Directors of the Diamond Exchange Enterprises and continues to serve as a member of its board and chairs its Insurance and Taxation Committees. Juwal has also served as Vice President of the Israel Diamond Exchange and has chaired the Rough Diamond Committee.Upon his election, Arnon Juwal said, “It is a great honor to serve as Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute, as well as a major responsibility. We are emerging from a very difficult time, and although the Israeli diamond industry has rebounded, there are still many issues that we must deal with. IDI is responsible for several functions that are essential to the success of the Israeli diamond industry. I hope that my expertise as a diamantaire will enable me to contribute to the success of IDI and I look forward to leading the institute in these crucial times.”