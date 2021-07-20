Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
ICMM: Life in MDCs indicate significant improvement in past two decades
The ICMM report analyses 41 social metrics grouped under 12 relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, across three-quarters of these metrics, there has been significant progress made on socio-economic development. The countries with the biggest relative improvements include Bolivia, Botswana, Indonesia, Ghana, and Peru.
The ICMM also mentions that the research indicates that most mining-dependent countries continue to close the socio-economic performance gap with non-resource-dependent countries. And also suggests that the higher the quality of governance, the stronger the socio-economic progress observed in these countries.
ICMM’s Chief Executive Officer, Rohitesh Dhawan, said: “This report builds on the extensive research we conducted in 2018, challenging the notion that an abundance of natural resources in host countries damages economic and social progress. The mining industry has a central role to play as a catalyst for change, supporting effective implementation of the frameworks needed to help deliver the UN SDGs.”
Orano’s Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Knoche, said: “Good governance contributes to a better sharing of economic benefits and better acceptability of our activities. This is how Orano Mining sees its role as a responsible miner.”
Newcrest’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Lisa Ali, said: “Improving our performance as an industry and working with governments, communities, civil society to do so and will help us to better contribute to sustainable growth and aid social progress.”
The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI)’s President and CEO, Suneeta Kaimal, said: “In the wake of the pandemic, mineral-rich developing countries face rising poverty, increased corruption risks, and growing debt. ICMM can leverage its collective power to help producer countries harness growing demand for minerals associated with the energy transition, reinforce lessons learned about good governance, and ultimately transform potential into prosperity.”
ICMM also said that the analysis from this report can be used as a baseline of the status of socio-economic progress in MDCs before the COVID-19 pandemic. As countries look to rebuild to an even stronger position, the importance of understanding the linkage between effective resource governance and social progress will become increasingly important.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished