ICMM: Life in MDCs indicate significant improvement in past two decades

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) revealed that life in Mining Dependent Countries (MDCs) has improved significantly in the last 23 years in its report published in International Mining.

The ICMM report analyses 41 social metrics grouped under 12 relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, across three-quarters of these metrics, there has been significant progress made on socio-economic development. The countries with the biggest relative improvements include Bolivia, Botswana, Indonesia, Ghana, and Peru.

The ICMM also mentions that the research indicates that most mining-dependent countries continue to close the socio-economic performance gap with non-resource-dependent countries. And also suggests that the higher the quality of governance, the stronger the socio-economic progress observed in these countries.

ICMM’s Chief Executive Officer, Rohitesh Dhawan, said: “This report builds on the extensive research we conducted in 2018, challenging the notion that an abundance of natural resources in host countries damages economic and social progress. The mining industry has a central role to play as a catalyst for change, supporting effective implementation of the frameworks needed to help deliver the UN SDGs.”

Orano’s Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Knoche, said: “Good governance contributes to a better sharing of economic benefits and better acceptability of our activities. This is how Orano Mining sees its role as a responsible miner.”

Newcrest’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Lisa Ali, said: “Improving our performance as an industry and working with governments, communities, civil society to do so and will help us to better contribute to sustainable growth and aid social progress.”

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI)’s President and CEO, Suneeta Kaimal, said: “In the wake of the pandemic, mineral-rich developing countries face rising poverty, increased corruption risks, and growing debt. ICMM can leverage its collective power to help producer countries harness growing demand for minerals associated with the energy transition, reinforce lessons learned about good governance, and ultimately transform potential into prosperity.”

ICMM also said that the analysis from this report can be used as a baseline of the status of socio-economic progress in MDCs before the COVID-19 pandemic. As countries look to rebuild to an even stronger position, the importance of understanding the linkage between effective resource governance and social progress will become increasingly important.



