WFDB Diamond Aid campaign culminates in COVID vaccination drive in Mumbai

21 july 2021 News

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) Diamond Aid campaign, launched in May to raise funds to help India in its battle with COVID-19, has culminated with the launch of a free vaccination drive on 19 July for diamond artisans in Mumbai, according to a press release from WFDB.

The vaccination drive, which covered about 5,000 diamond artisans in its first stage, was organized in conjunction with the Indian Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation (GJNRF) and the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), in coordination with the Bharat Diamond Bourse.

Led by the WFDB, the Diamond Aid campaign was designed to mobilize the diamond and jewellery industry worldwide. The campaign raised many tens of thousands of dollars from both individuals and industry organizations.

Yoram Dvash, WFDB President, said, “We are extremely gratified that the WFDB’s Diamond Aid campaign has enabled the vaccination of thousands of diamond workers in the Mumbai area. We launched the Diamond Aid campaign out of a deep sense of mutual responsibility for the diamond community worldwide. Through our efforts, we were able to mobilize the support of large parts of the diamond and jewellery world and to raise many tens of thousands of dollars for this cause. We thank all of our donors, as well as the BDB, the GNJRF and the GJEPC for making this vaccination drive a reality.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





