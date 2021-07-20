Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
WFDB Diamond Aid campaign culminates in COVID vaccination drive in Mumbai
The vaccination drive, which covered about 5,000 diamond artisans in its first stage, was organized in conjunction with the Indian Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation (GJNRF) and the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), in coordination with the Bharat Diamond Bourse.
Led by the WFDB, the Diamond Aid campaign was designed to mobilize the diamond and jewellery industry worldwide. The campaign raised many tens of thousands of dollars from both individuals and industry organizations.
Yoram Dvash, WFDB President, said, “We are extremely gratified that the WFDB’s Diamond Aid campaign has enabled the vaccination of thousands of diamond workers in the Mumbai area. We launched the Diamond Aid campaign out of a deep sense of mutual responsibility for the diamond community worldwide. Through our efforts, we were able to mobilize the support of large parts of the diamond and jewellery world and to raise many tens of thousands of dollars for this cause. We thank all of our donors, as well as the BDB, the GNJRF and the GJEPC for making this vaccination drive a reality.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished