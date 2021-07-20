ZCDC produces over 756 000ct in H1, realises $26mln in profit

21 july 2021 News

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) produced 756 518 carats in the first half of 2021 against a target of about 1,2 million carats, according to the state-owned media.

The Herald newspaper reports that the company missed its half-year production target of 1.2 million carats, but it was helped by better than expected prices.

It sold its diamonds at an average price of $85,6 per carat compared to $68,3 per carat it had projected for the period.

ZCDC’s diamond sales in the six months raked in $64.7 million while its expenses and costs were just over $38.4 million.

This saw ZCDC recording a profit of $26.35 million during the period under review.

The company was targeting a profit of $62.1 million and output of just above 3 million carats this year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





