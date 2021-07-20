Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
De Beers boosts Q2 diamond output by 134% as consumer demand recovery continues
Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the diamond group, said production in Botswana jumped by 214% to 5.7 million carats.
De Beers’ South Africa production also increased by 130% to 1.3 million carats, due to planned treatment of higher grade ore from the final cut of the Venetia open pit.
Diamond production in Canada leapt 14% to 900 000 carats.
However, production in Namibia fell by 6% to 300 000 carats, mainly due to planned maintenance of the Mafuta vessel that was completed in the quarter and another vessel remaining demobilised.
Anglo said production guidance for De Beers this year is tightened to 32-33 million carats from the previous 32-34 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of any further Covid-19 related disruptions.
Meanwhile, De Beers’ rough diamond sales totalled 7.3 million carats from two Sights, reflecting the impact of the reduced Indian midstream capacity on the fourth sight, compared with 300 000 carats, a year earlier and 13.5 million carats from three sights in the first quarter of 2021.
Anglo also said that the first half consolidated average realised price increased by 13% to $135 per carat from $119 per carat the previous year earlier driven by an increased proportion of higher-value rough diamonds sold.
“While the average price index remained broadly flat, the closing index increased by 14% compared to the start of 2021, reflecting tightness in inventories across the diamond value chain as well as positive consumer demand for polished diamonds,” it said.
Anglo said consumer demand for polished diamonds continued to recover, leading to strong demand for rough diamonds from midstream cutting and polishing centres, despite the impact on capacity from the severe Covid-19 wave in India during April and May.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished