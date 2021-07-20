De Beers presents an exclusive collection of diamonds

Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away By Alex Popov



Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...

Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...

Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...

L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...