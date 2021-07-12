Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Today
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Yesterday
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
Norilsk Nickel reiterates previously announced 2021 metal production forecast
In 2Q21, palladium and platinum output decreased 28% q-o-q to 548 koz and 27% q-o-q to 134 koz, respectively. All PGMs were produced from the Company’s own Russian feed.
In 1H2021, palladium and platinum output amounted to 1,314 koz (up 3% y-o-y) and 318 koz (down 1% y-o-y), respectively. The increase of palladium and slight decrease of platinum output in the first half, despite a significant loss of production in the second quarter, was explained by the high base effect of the first quarter, when a new line for production of precious metals from chlorine leaching residues at Kola MMC was ramped up to its design capacity and, as a result, the work-in-progress in transit inventory reduced.
The decline of PGM and other metals output in the second quarter was attributed to the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky underground mines of the Norilsk division due to the natural groundwater inflow and an accident at Norilsk Concentrator. Currently, recovery of these assets is progressing by and large in line with the schedule.
In 2Q21, consolidated nickel output decreased 30% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 33 kt, most of which were produced from the Company’s own Russian feed (31 kt, down 31% q-o-q). In 1H2021, total nickel output decreased 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 79 kt (of which 77 kt were produced from own Russian feed, down 28% y-o-y).
In 2Q21, consolidated copper production decreased 11% q-o-q to 81 kt. In 1H2021, total copper output decreased 28% y-o-y to 173 kt. All of the copper produced in the reporting periods was produced from the Company’s own feed.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished