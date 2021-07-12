Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 122.70% in June 2021
For the period April 2021 - June 2021, the exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 6261.85 mn registered a growth of 247.56 per cent as compared to $1801.68 mn for the same period of the previous year. The imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 362 mn showed a growth of 19.29 per cent as compared to $ 303.45 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The imports of cut & polished diamonds in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 86.11 mn showed growth of 163.27 per cent as compared to $ 32.71 mn for the same period of the previous year. The imports of cut & polished diamonds in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at $ 275.88 mn registered a growth of 1.90 per cent as compared to $ 270.74 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Rough diamond imports recorded during June show $1699.16 mn as against $ 303.13 of the same month in 2020, up by 460.55 per cent.
Rough diamonds Imports at $ 4649.16 mn in Apr 2021 – June 2021 have shown a growth of 864.85 per cent compared with the imports at $ 481.85 mn for the previous year. In volume import of rough diamonds at 43.682 mn carats during April 2021 - June 2021 has shown a growth of 585.8 per cent compared with the imports at 6.364 mn carats during the previous year.
Imports of rough Lab-grown diamond in June 2021 recorded $100.70 mn compared to $ 26.91 mn in June of 2020, an increase of 274.19 per cent.
