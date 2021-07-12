India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 122.70% in June 2021

Today News

India’s cut & polished diamonds exports recorded at $ 2000.48 mn in June 2021 show a growth of 122.70 per cent as compared to $ 898.30 mn for the same month of the previous year. Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 89.17 mn in June 2021 showed a decline of 54.05 per cent as compared to $ 194.08 mn for the same month of the previous year, according to data from the Gem&Jewellery Export promotion Council.

For the period April 2021 - June 2021, the exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 6261.85 mn registered a growth of 247.56 per cent as compared to $1801.68 mn for the same period of the previous year. The imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 362 mn showed a growth of 19.29 per cent as compared to $ 303.45 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The imports of cut & polished diamonds in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 86.11 mn showed growth of 163.27 per cent as compared to $ 32.71 mn for the same period of the previous year. The imports of cut & polished diamonds in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at $ 275.88 mn registered a growth of 1.90 per cent as compared to $ 270.74 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Rough diamond imports recorded during June show $1699.16 mn as against $ 303.13 of the same month in 2020, up by 460.55 per cent.

Rough diamonds Imports at $ 4649.16 mn in Apr 2021 – June 2021 have shown a growth of 864.85 per cent compared with the imports at $ 481.85 mn for the previous year. In volume import of rough diamonds at 43.682 mn carats during April 2021 - June 2021 has shown a growth of 585.8 per cent compared with the imports at 6.364 mn carats during the previous year.

Imports of rough Lab-grown diamond in June 2021 recorded $100.70 mn compared to $ 26.91 mn in June of 2020, an increase of 274.19 per cent.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





